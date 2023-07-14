Severe drought conditions found in portions of Maui, driving up wildfire concerns

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drought conditions are becoming severe in portions of the state and driving up wildfire concerns.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly reporting, this is the first time severe drought designation has been noted in Hawaii this summer.

Forecasters predict things will get worse with dry conditions affecting larger areas across the state into late summer and even through next winter.

In addition to south and west Maui, the Department of Land and Natural Resources says east Maui is designated as abnormally dry.

Elsewhere in Maui Nui, the entire island of Kahoolawe is abnormally dry, as is western Lanai and west Molokai, with a thin strip of southwestern Molokai experiencing severe drought.

U.S. Drought Monitor as of July 11, 2023. (Richard Tinker, NOAA/NWS/NCEP/CPC)

Monitors show the southern tip of Hawaii Island is now considered abnormally dry, despite not seeing drought conditions about a week ago. Meanwhile, the North Kohala district continues to have moderate drought conditions and all east Hawaii Island is termed as abnormally dry.

On Oahu, the monitor shows abnormally dry conditions stretching along the southern and western coastlines from Hawaii Kai to Kaena Point.

Kauai has a thin area of abnormally dry conditions along its southernmost coast.

State officials cited a list of factors that could be dangerous in a drought and potentially ignite wildfires.

They include:

Fireworks

Heat from vehicle exhaust

Unattended campfires or barbecues

And sparks from machinery like weed whackers, chain saws, welding equipment and all-terrain vehicles.

The Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization is urging the public to be cautious and avoid sparking wildfires as dry conditions continue across the island chain.

