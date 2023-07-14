Trial delayed for suspect accused of killing woman, setting car on fire in Mililani

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial date for Mililani murder suspect Samuel Jones has been delayed.

Jones’ trial was scheduled for Monday, but attorneys asked for more time to review evidence.

The trial is now scheduled for August 21.

Jones, 25, is accused of murdering 21-year-old Laau Jordan Laulusa, army supply specialist, in March.

Jones is also charged with arson after officials said he set Laulusa’s body on fire in a car in the Mililani High parking lot.

Witnesses reportedly saw Jones remove items from the burning vehicle before fleeing with a bladed weapon.

Witnesses also said Jones had visible burn marks and smelled of burned plastic.

Police say Jones disposed of a blue bag containing bloody clothing into a trash can.

A memorial for Laulusa was put up by friends and family on the fence of Mililani High back in March.

