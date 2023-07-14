In potential blow to red light camera program, judge tosses citation over identification issue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A court challenge has produced a potential blow to the red light camera enforcement system, the first so far to a program the state has vowed to defend.

The crux of the matter: A judge has thrown out a case on a technicality that could apply to all of the photo-enforcement citations.

The vast majority of drivers who get red light camera citations just pay the $97 fine. A few were dismissed when they proved they didn’t own the vehicle.

But in a rare case, a judge now says the photo of a vehicle and license plate is not good enough to prove who owns the car.

To establish the photo enforcement system, the state didn’t want to force prosecutors to prove who was driving so the law makes the registered owner of the vehicle responsible, regardless of the driver. But the judge’s ruling may even put that process in jeopardy.

In March, the camera at Vineyard and Liliha streets caught a white sedan barely missing the red light and a citation was issued to registered owner Phil Reinhardt, who decided to fight it.

Attorney Pat McPherson has been looking for a chance to challenge the system.

Defending Reinhardt In court last week, McPherson questioned every stage of the process, but was helped by the state not calling the officer who reviewed the video to testify and there was also no witness to confirm whether the citation was mailed within the 10-day deadline.

In his argument for the citation to be thrown out, McPherson said:

“The government did not elicit testimony that the officer did his job — reviewed the ticket, sent the ticket back for to the company, and two, the company does not even have testimony that they actually mailed it within 10 days prescribed by law. They have systems but that doesn’t mean the system works.”

Prosecutor Scotty Hu argued that it was a straightforward case on its face: The photo and video was enough to prove Reinhardt’s car ran the red.

The presiding judge was Jason Burks, a defense attorney serving as a part-time traffic court judge. He agreed the state hadn’t proven when the citation was mailed.

But on his own, he asked whether the license plate was proof Reinhardt was the registered owner. “You’re getting a depiction of the license plate that goes through but there’s nothing to depict what the VIN number is and whether that actual license plate matches the VIN,” he said.

That could be a big problem for the state’s photo enforcement program because the technology doesn’t record the vehicle ID number for any of the citations.

“So for those two reasons, the postmark and the registered owner issue, I’m going to find in favor of the defense,” Burks ruled.

Despite winning this case, McPherson still thinks most people will just pay the fine.

“Ninety-seven dollars is fairly easy to just part with,” McPherson said. “It’s over. It’s done. And if the person did it, maybe if the person did it, maybe they’re just taking responsibility.”

If they do challenge, however, McPherson estimated it will cost the state thousands of dollars for each trial to bring in all the witnesses needed to prove all the elements.

What’s also unclear is whether other traffic court judges will follow Burks’ lead on the issue. Early challenges to the driver identification issue were rejected by other judges.

The red light camera system is operated by the state Department of Transportation with city prosecutors handling the few court cases.

They say they are looking into what this case could mean to the system.

