Police seeking tips on suspects involved in multiple thefts at Hawaii Island public school

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are seeking tips on suspects involved in several reported thefts that took place at a public school in Hilo.

Police say they’re looking for two men caught on the school’s surveillance camera.

The footage taken on April 22 shows two men walking on school premises around 6:30 a.m. A short time later, both men were observed leaving the area in a green Kawasaki Mule utility vehicle belonging to the school.

The first male is described as possibly being in his 20s with a brown complexion and having a thin build, and he was last seen wearing a grey colored hooded jacket.

The second male is described as possibly being in his 20s with a fair complexion and having a thin build, and he was last seen wearing a red colored hooded jacket.

Police ask for anyone who recognizes these males or the location of the Kawasaki Mule to either:

Call Detective Pacheco at (808) 961-2384,

Email zenas.pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov

Call the police department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311,

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

