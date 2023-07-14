Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by car in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car in Kapolei overnight, Honolulu police said on Friday.

The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. on Farrington Highway, in front of the Kahe Power Plant.

Police said a 23-year-old female motorist was driving westbound on Farrington Highway when she struck the pedestrian.

Investigators said the pedestrian was walking across the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk.

Emergency Medical Services transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

HPD said the driver remained at the scene and was not injured.

At this time, speed, drugs, or alcohol don’t appear to be factors in this collision on the part of the adult female motorist.

However, police said it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol are a contributing factor on the part of the adult female pedestrian.

An investigation is ongoing.

