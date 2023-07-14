Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘dream’ to build home in Windward Oahu runs into opposition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger says it’s her “dream” to build a home on her oceanfront property in Windward Oahu.

But that dream is now encountering a difficult reality.

On Wednesday night, the Kahaluu Neighborhood Board unanimously rejected a permit plan.

Their vote is advisory, but could gum up the process as the city tackles its review.

About a year ago, Scherzinger’s Dream Home Trust acquired a vacant property at the edge of Kahaluu on Kamehameha Highway with views of Kaneohe Bay.

The trust wants to apply for a Special Management Area permit to build the home.

A consultant gave neighborhood board members a presentation showing a two-story home on the roughly 26,000 square foot lot.

“For so long here, I’ve lived in this community my entire life and for so long this lot has been open,” said Keone Machado, Neighborhood Board second vice chair.

He says people are worried about about development, tax implications and cultural concerns.

“It is a space that divides the ahupuaa between Heeia Kea and Kahaluu,” he said.

The board’s vote has no real power, but it is a voice is a long process. An SMA permit application would go to the city.

“I would just ask her to consider that she was very supportive of the Mauna movement to take into consideration of this space for our community,” said Hiiaka Jardine, Board vice chair.

The entertainer released the following statement:

“Over the past year, I’ve had the honor of learning ancient mo`olelo and history about this `āina from kūpuna and cultural practitioners deeply tied to this beloved ahupua`a. It has always been a dream of mine to create a home here with my Tūtū and `ohana, one that our future generations can cherish. It’s incredibly important to me to approach this process with integrity and in a way that honors our heritage, supporting the traditions and regulations designed to protect our one hānau (birth sands) of Hawai’i nei. My team is working diligently to ensure that all concerns raised are acknowledged and addressed appropriately.”

