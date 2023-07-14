Tributes
NFL hall of famer Ronnie Lott spent the day coaching up keiki in Kapolei

There was about 200 kids out here today ranging from 7 to 14 years old.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:34 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Pro Football Hall of Famer and San Francisco 49ers legend Ronnie Lott was in Kapolei Thursday, hosting a keiki clinic in conjunction with Ka Makana Ali’i.

There was about 200 kids out here today ranging from 7 to 14 years old and got to participate in the camp absolutely free.

All getting a rare opportunity to learn from one of the NFL’s All time greats. Ronnie Lott is a 14 year NFL vet, 10 of those seasons in the bay where he helped the Niners win 4 Super Bowls — an 8-time All Pro and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in 2000.

The California resident is no stranger to giving back to the youth by hosting clinics back home, but today he is here in the islands to support our local keiki.

“I just know that a lot of my friends that I play with, they understand what this game is all about.” Ronnie Lott told reporters. “They understand the integrity of this game, they understand how to respect this game and I would imagine teaching these young kids how to respect it and they understand how to enjoy the integrity of the game is really important.”

“So to me, I’m very blessed to be able to come here.”

The Kapolei high school football team — who helped put on the camp — are getting some help as well.

Ka Makana Ali’i presented a check for $5,000 to the Hurricanes to help support their trip to Cali to take on Nationally ranked Calabasas high school on September 1st.

“It’s going to cost quite a bit to go up there, Ka Makana Ali’i has been great every year that we have had this camp, they donate a check to Kapolei athletics and we’re just very grateful and we do this for free.” Kapolei head coach Darren Hernandez said. “The fact that they do it and they give us a check, that’s just gravy on the rice, as they say, it makes it all fun and worthwhile.”

