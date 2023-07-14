Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Jesse Jackson stepping down from civil rights group Rainbow PUSH, reports say

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on...
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:45 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. has announced he is stepping down as president of the civil rights organization he founded, Rainbow PUSH, according to Chicago-area media.

He is expected to announce a new president for the group in the coming weeks, FOX 32 in Chicago reported.

Jackson has been beset with health issues in recent years, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He handed over the day-to-day operations for the organization last year, the Chicago Tribune said.

The South Carolina native has been a civil rights leader for decades and ran for president twice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Hurricane Center Hurricane Calvin 5 a.m. update
Calvin intensifies to Category 3 storm as it churns toward Central Pacific
Kauai Police HNN
Investigation: Teen girls were not crossing road when struck in hit-and-run
Assagio Hawaii Kai will close its doors on July 30.
A Hawaii Kai favorite for Italian-American dishes will close its doors after 25 years
Honolulu Police SUV driving past scene of hit-and-run
HPD investigating hit-and-run crash that may have involved police SUV
Hawaii-born entertainer Nicole Scherzinger wants to build a home on her oceanfront property in...
Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘dream’ to build home in Windward Oahu runs into opposition

Latest News

Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on...
Architect identified as suspect in Long Island serial killings, AP source says
The floor of the House is seen after the passage of the Defense bill on Friday.
House GOP approves Defense bill that restricts abortion access and halts diversity initiatives
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman dies after run over by lawn mower at park
Severe drought conditions found in portions of Maui, driving up wildfire concerns