A Hawaii Kai favorite for Italian-American dishes will close its doors after 25 years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Assagio Hawaii Kai will close its doors on July 30.

The popular eatery has been in the community for more than 25 years. In a statement, the eatery said a shortage of employees and current economic conditions were factors in their decision to close.

“I would like to take this time to thank everyone in the Hawaii Kai community for their support, of our staff and restaurant,” Assagio owner Siri Ky said.

Operating hours at the establishment will remain the same until they close at the end of the month.

Additional Assagio locations on the island include Kahala Bistro, Ala Moana Shopping Center, Mililani and Kapolei. Assagio Kailua is temporarily closed until further notice.

