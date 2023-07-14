Hawaii Island police seek 3 accused of stealing alcohol, money from Kalapana store

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police need your help in identifying three suspects involved in a burglary that occurred in the Kalapana-Kaimu area on Sunday.

Officers responded to a 3:20 a.m. alarm to a business establishment in Kalapana, where the storeowner reported that three unknown suspects used a truck to break in.

The front cab and back bed of the truck were wrapped in tarp to conceal its description.

The unknown suspects stole alcohol, among other store items, and an undisclosed amount of money.

According to Hawaii Island police, the first suspect is described as having a slender build and was wearing dark colored pants, a black hood, and a green long-sleeved shirt with the words “MIDTOWN” on the back.

The second suspect is described as having a small build and wore camouflage pants, a black sweater and a black hood.

The third suspect is described as having a medium build, wearing gray pants, an orange long-sleeved shirt and a black hood.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this case or the identity of suspects to call Puna Community Policing Officer Eddie Cardines at (808)-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808)-961-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.