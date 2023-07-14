Tributes
Free overdose prevention kits distributed to Chinatown bars and nightclubs

As the fentanyl threat grows, more bars and restaurants are required to carry the opioid antidote.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:52 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the fentanyl threat grows, Honolulu is poised to become the first major U.S. city to require that bars and many restaurants have the opioid antidote Narcan on hand.

That’s why on Thursday, Councilman Tyler Delos Santos and the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center handed out overdose prevention kits to bars such as Encore Saloon and Yakitori Hachibei.

“It’s actually very new to us, it’s new to my knowledge as well,” said Jordan Reynolds, manager of Encore Saloon. “I’m actually super stoked to see people taking the initiative to try and do something to help the community down here.”

“While we don’t expect any of our guests to need it, it might happen on the street on the sidewalk and so if we’re able to help, we’d like to,” said Robert Yamazaki, owner of Yakitori Hachibei.

They’re among the 850 liquor licensees that must have Narcan on hand beginning in January.

The city plans to use funds from an opioid settlement to make sure they’re equipped.

“Each dose at a bulk price will be fairly low so it might only be you know, a few 10s of 1000s of dollars so, you know, maybe somewhere in the range of $30,000 to cover everybody,’ said Delos Santos-Tam.

“On top of that, the liquor commission is working to let any licensee, not just the ones that are required to have it, but any liquor licensee can ask and request it and get that starting in August.”

Hawaii County also distributed more than 700 doses of Narcan to liquor licensees after the Ocean’s Nightclub in Coconut Grove saved two lives using the nasal spray.

Andrew Ogata, director of Marketing and Development at the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center, said the demand to carry Naloxone or Narcan at home is also up.

In May, the non-profit received 318 online requests.

In June, after a mass overdose in Waikiki, that number jumped to 1,893.

“We’re seeing a lot more popping up in different drugs, we’re seeing a lot more reported overdoses, but just in general, we’ve had a lot more heightened awareness amongst the community,” said Ogata.

“We’ve ordered 30 vending machines that are on their way to Oahu right now, that’d be placed around the island that are going to carry Narcan on hand and will be free to the public.”

Anyone who needs an overdose prevention kit can request one from the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

