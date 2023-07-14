First Alert Forecast: Summertime trade wind weather expected through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds and a trade wind shower pattern will develop Friday night and last into early next week.

Hurricane Calvin, currently in the East Pacific, continues to intensify and is expected to move in the Central Pacific Basin late Sunday.

Calvin will likely impact the state beginning next Tuesday, but the National Weather Services says it is too early for details.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf along south facing shores will slowly decline today with mainly background level south-southwest and southeast swells expected through early next week. Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy each day through the weekend.

An upward trend may develop by Sunday due to a medium period easterly swell arriving from Calvin. Details beyond this will highly depend on both the intensity and track of Calvin as the cyclone approaches the islands early next week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.