Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Firefighter killed while battling cargo ship fire is posthumously promoted during funeral

The casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou departs aboard a firetruck hearse after...
The casket of Newark firefighter Augusto "Augie" Acabou departs aboard a firetruck hearse after being carried from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart during his funeral days after he died battling a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The fire also claimed the life of Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr.(John Minchillo | AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J., (AP) — A firefighter who was fatally injured along with a colleague while battling a massive fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey last week was posthumously promoted to captain during his funeral service on Thursday.

Hundreds of mourners, including dozens of uniformed firefighters and law enforcement officers, came to the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark to honor Augusto “Augie” Acabou, 45, a Newark native who had been a city firefighter for nine years. He was recalled as a dedicated public servant who was always trying to make his friends and colleagues laugh.

“Our city mourns grievously for one of our heroes — a Newark boy that made his way here with a proud and close-knit family and found a noble and honorable profession,” Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told the mourners. “We close our eyes and bow our heads collectively as one city, knowing that this man that we lay to rest here today was one of the very best amongst us,”

Acabou and another Newark firefighter, Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr., 49, both died while fighting the July 5 fire aboard the Grande Costa d’Avorio, an Italian-flagged vessel carrying thousands of vehicles and other goods that was docked at Port Newark. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A funeral service for Brooks will be held Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)
Calvin has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane as it churns in the Eastern Pacific toward...
Calvin intensifies to Category 2 storm as it churns toward Central Pacific
Honolulu Police SUV driving past scene of hit-and-run
HPD investigating hit-and-run crash that may have involved police SUV
Prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over DNA and video evidence allegedly linking Eric...
At trial, mother of murdered acupuncturist describes finding her son’s body
Police said that argument then got physical with Rodriguez allegedly shooting the man in the...
Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting

Latest News

FILE - Police arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting in downtown Cleveland that sent...
US sets grim milestone with new record for deadliest six months of mass killings
Kulanihakoi High School will welcome students to new campus in Kihei this upcoming fall...
After decades of work and lots of delays, new Maui high school prepares to welcome students
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife officials search for wayward sea otter harassing surfers, kayakers off California coast
Experts are using various methods to try and capture the otter.
Wildlife experts try to catch infamous sea otter