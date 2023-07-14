Tributes
Facebook helps reunite child with favorite stuffed animal

Social media helped reunite a child with his stuffed monkey, which he lost at a party. (KULR, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By KULR staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILLINGS, Mont. (KULR) - A 5-year-old boy in Billings, Montana, lost his special stuffed companion Bobo while celebrating his birthday, but he was able to get him back thanks to social media.

Evan Witt was spending time with friends and family in Pioneer Park when he lost the stuffed monkey while playing on the playground.

His father Jason Witt knew they had to get him back

“He takes the little guy with him everywhere, so it’s pretty important,” Jason Witt said.

Evan’s mother Lisa Witt took to social media, seeking help from a lost “pets” Facebook group in Billings to reunite her son with his friend.

“Mom posted on a couple of Facebook pages he was missing and what his name was, and got a whole bunch of hits on that,” Jason Witt said.

The post ended up with hundreds of shares, which got the attention of another woman whose granddaughter found Bobo.

Thanks to that connection, 5-year-old Evan was reunited with Bobo the very next day.

Evan’s father is thankful for the support on social media and the Witt family is keeping a closer eye on Bobo so he doesn’t get lost again.

“That’s what Facebook should be about instead of what it kind of has become, less arguing and more helping each other out and seeing productive things happen with it.  And mom has got a collar for him with the name and phone number on it,” Jason Witt said.

Copyright 2023 KULR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

