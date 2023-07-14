Tributes
Episode 169: Looking to buy a home? Here are the first steps you need to take

HNN launches a new podcast with Stephanie Lum, and her two best friends.
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:15 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ever dreamed of owning a home or a condo but didn’t know where to start? Caron Ling is one of Hawai’i’s top real estate experts and shares the first steps to take to help make your dream a reality.

Listen now on our website or find ‘Muthaship’ wherever you get your podcasts!

