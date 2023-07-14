In emails, DOE threatened to pull state contracts if companies didn’t remove outspoken critic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mental health expert is accusing the state Department of Education of retaliating against her because she’s criticized the way disabled students are being taught.

Amanda Kelly, an award-winning behavioral analyst, has been an outspoken advocate for public school students with autism and other mental disabilities, often criticizing the Department of Education for not using licensed behavioral analysts — as required by law.

She said the DOE has retaliated against her because of her criticisms.

“I feel like I was targeted,” she said.

“Would it hurt to have an unlicensed electrician re-wire the new ceiling fan in your house? While you could potentially die, it could potentially work out fine. But the reality is there’s no protection for the consumer.”

In a defamation lawsuit against the DOE, she said state officials began filing complaints against her with the regulatory bodies.

“They reported me to the (certification) board — like I think like 11 times,” she said.

She said they then went after her employers.

In emails obtained by Hawaii News Now, a former DOE manager threatened to pull tens of millions of dollars in state contracts awarded to her employer Positive Behavioral Supports.

“Until PBS can demonstrate that Amanda will not be involved in any DOE cases, there will be no contract with PBS,” Debra Farmer, the former head of the DOE’s Special Education section, wrote in 2018 email to Kelly’s supervisor.

In another 2018 email, Farmer accused Kelly of “inappropriate behavior” in requesting that the DOE provide services for a disabled student.

“If the DOE and PBS are to move forward with a cooperative partnership to assist schools and students, PBS needs to handle their employee,” Farmer wrote.

Kelly’s suit alleges that PBS demoted her, forcing her to quit. She said she then accepted a job with another firm that also receives tens of millions of dollars in DOE contracts.

Her lawyer said the DOE continued to harass his client.

“We got word that they threatened that company, that if they hired Dr. Kelly that company would not be allowed to bid for DOE contracts,” said attorney Eric Seitz.

“It’s disgraceful that they would do that again.”

Louis Erteschik, executive director of the Hawaii Disability Rights Center, claims the DOE retaliated against Kelly because she was attempting to hold the department accountable and was advocating for disable children -- and not because Kelly lacked qualifications or had done anything wrong.

“Instead of doing what they should be doing, they went after her. And I thought that was totally outrageous,” said Erteschik.

The state did not respond to the specific allegations in the suit.

But in a statement, the state Attorney General’s office said that it “is actively litigating this case and will present the DOE’s case in court.”

Trial for the lawsuit is set for November.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.