Climate Prediction Center: El Niño is likely here to stay ... at least into 2024

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In June, the Climate Prediction Center declared El Niño had arrived in the Pacific Ocean and weather pattern changes were to come on a global scale.

This week, the forecasting office released an update, saying there’s a “greater than 90% chance that El Niño will continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter.”

The intensity of the El Niño weather pattern is yet to be seen, however.

Forecasters are expecting waters to continue warming in the eastern Pacific Ocean throughout the fall, peaking in temperature during the 2023-2024 winter.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the winter peak to be around “moderate-to-strong intensity.”

Historically strong El Niño patterns occurred during the winters of 1997-1998 and 2015-2016. Climate forecasters say there is a 1 in 5 chance of this winter’s El Niño matching the intensity of those winters.

In Hawaii, the El Niño weather pattern boosts tropical cyclone activity. The warmer waters in the east Pacific Ocean help fuel potential storms as they travel westward.

Hurricane Calvin is already taking advantage of the warm water in the east Pacific Ocean and using the available energy to strengthen. Colder than average water in the central Pacific will cause Calvin to weaken as it moves closer to the Hawaiian islands.

