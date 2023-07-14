Catagory 3 Hurricane Calvin heading towards the Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today thru Monday: Consistent conditions with trade wind showers developing tonight and lasting into next Tuesday.

Hurricane Calvin Update: Tropical Cyclone Calvin is located off the coast of Mexico over the Eastern Pacific; as of Friday morning, it is located more than 2200 miles from Hawaii. It is in a favorable environment to intensify as it enters warm waters over the Eastern Pacific, in fact, with low wind shear. It now has winds up to 120 mph! Making it a Category 3 hurricane.

TIMELINE: As Calvin approaches Hawaii in the Central Pacific, it will weaken considerably. But deep tropical moisture may be directed over the islands as early as late Tuesday into Wednesday starting with Hawaii Island and then make its way down the island chain through Wednesday evening from east to west. Right now, we are considering a First Alert Weather Day for Hawaii Island on Wednesday with the initial rains there, but for now we wanted to give you a heads up and mark it on red on the 7 day forecast.

Our First Alert long-range weather model shows it crossing into the Central Pacific as a tropical storm on Sunday and then weakens. It will be a very weak tropical storm or a remnant low as it comes over the islands.

It may bring rough surf and rip currents can occur along east-facing beaches and become a little more unpredictable. According to the latest model and latest track there is a high potential for downpours and flooding, especially over Hawaii Island and Maui County. Stay tuned. It highly depends on the track and intensity of the storm and what direction it will be coming in.

As mentioned above, Calvin is not expected to track over the islands at full strength; it will weaken to a weak tropical storm or a remnant low. Long-range weather models are in agreement, Calvin will lose wind intensity as it makes its journey over into the Central Pacific Basin.

This is a good time to review a plan with your ‘ohana to talk about your emergency kits and practice a plan, especially with a busy hurricane season expected. Make sure to download our Hawaii News Now - First Alert Weather APP.

Let’s talk surf: Surf along south facing shores will increase tonight and peak Wednesday, due to medium to long-period energy moving from the south. Surf is not expected to reach the advisory level of 10 feet. South shore surf will then decline to mainly background levels Friday through next weekend. Surf along north facing shores will hold at typical summer levels during the next 7 days. East shore surf will change very little through the weekend, remaining slightly below normal.

Get your latest weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins weekday evenings starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Weather every 10 minutes on Hawaii News Now SUNRISE every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi. Weekends with Billy V on ‘SUNRISE WEEKENDS’ and weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez on Hawaii News Now.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.