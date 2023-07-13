With fall semester near, Salvation Army seeks school supply donations for keiki in need
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With fall semester just around the corner, the Salvation Army needs your help in donating to its annual back-to-school supply drive. They are held at various donation sites across the state.
Below is a list of requested items, current drives and deadlines by island:
Requested items:
- Backpacks (most needed)
- Colored markers and pencils
- Composition notebooks
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Facial tissue
- Glue and glue sticks
- Highlighters
- Paper towels
- Pencils and pencil cases
- Black, blue and red pens
- Portfolios
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Small calculators
- Wide-rule binder paper
Oahu drives:
- The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps. Accepting donations until July 20.
- Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon
- Windward Mall “Cram the Van.” Only accepting donations on July 15.
- Donations can be dropped off near the Leonard’s Bakery “Malasadamobile” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii. Accepting donations until July 30.
- Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hawaii Island drives:
- The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 4.
- Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Salvation Army Kona Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 4.
- Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kauai drives:
- The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 1.
- Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Salvation Army Lihue Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 1.
- Donations can be dropped off Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Maui drives:
- Adopt a Backpack Campaign. Accepting donations until July 21.
- Donations can be made during the operating hours of respective federal credit branches and associations.
- The Salvation Army Kahului Corps. Accepting donations until July 21.
- Donations can be made from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Salvation Army Lahaina Corps. Accepting donations until July 21.
- Donations can be made from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information on where and at what time donations can be dropped off at specific locations, click here.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.