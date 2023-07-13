Tributes
With fall semester near, Salvation Army seeks school supply donations for keiki in need

The Salvation Army needs your help in donating to their annual back-to-school supply drive.
The Salvation Army needs your help in donating to their annual back-to-school supply drive.
By Connor Arakaki
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With fall semester just around the corner, the Salvation Army needs your help in donating to its annual back-to-school supply drive. They are held at various donation sites across the state.

Below is a list of requested items, current drives and deadlines by island:

Requested items:

  • Backpacks (most needed)
  • Colored markers and pencils
  • Composition notebooks
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Facial tissue
  • Glue and glue sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Paper towels
  • Pencils and pencil cases
  • Black, blue and red pens
  • Portfolios
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Small calculators
  • Wide-rule binder paper

Oahu drives:

  • The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps. Accepting donations until July 20.
    • Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon
  • Windward Mall “Cram the Van.” Only accepting donations on July 15.
    • Donations can be dropped off near the Leonard’s Bakery “Malasadamobile” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii. Accepting donations until July 30.
    • Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hawaii Island drives:

  • The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 4.
    • Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The Salvation Army Kona Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 4.
    • Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kauai drives:

  • The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 1.
    • Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • The Salvation Army Lihue Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 1.
    • Donations can be dropped off Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Maui drives:

  • Adopt a Backpack Campaign. Accepting donations until July 21.
    • Donations can be made during the operating hours of respective federal credit branches and associations.
  • The Salvation Army Kahului Corps. Accepting donations until July 21.
    • Donations can be made from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • The Salvation Army Lahaina Corps. Accepting donations until July 21.
    • Donations can be made from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on where and at what time donations can be dropped off at specific locations, click here.

