With fall semester near, Salvation Army seeks school supply donations for keiki in need

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With fall semester just around the corner, the Salvation Army needs your help in donating to its annual back-to-school supply drive. They are held at various donation sites across the state.

Below is a list of requested items, current drives and deadlines by island:

Requested items:

Backpacks (most needed)

Colored markers and pencils

Composition notebooks

Crayons

Erasers

Facial tissue

Glue and glue sticks

Highlighters

Paper towels

Pencils and pencil cases

Black, blue and red pens

Portfolios

Rulers

Scissors

Small calculators

Wide-rule binder paper

Oahu drives:

The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps. Accepting donations until July 20. Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon

Windward Mall “Cram the Van.” Only accepting donations on July 15. Donations can be dropped off near the Leonard’s Bakery “Malasadamobile” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii. Accepting donations until July 30. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Hawaii Island drives:

The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 4. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Salvation Army Kona Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 4. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Kauai drives:

The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 1. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army Lihue Corps. Accepting donations until Aug. 1. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, or Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Maui drives:

Adopt a Backpack Campaign. Accepting donations until July 21. Donations can be made during the operating hours of respective federal credit branches and associations.

The Salvation Army Kahului Corps. Accepting donations until July 21. Donations can be made from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army Lahaina Corps. Accepting donations until July 21. Donations can be made from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



For more information on where and at what time donations can be dropped off at specific locations, click here.

