Tropical Storm Calvin will weaken before arriving in Hawai’i

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Calvin in the East Pacific Ocean and how it might impact Hawai’i next week. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the disturbance that became Calvin for a week now. Weather models are showing consensus in tracking the storm close to the island chain.

The storm is forecasted to strengthen and and then weaken as it approaches Hawai'i. (First Alert Weather - Hawaii News Now)

Tropical Storm Calvin is forecasted to strengthen into a category two hurricane by Thursday. Colder than average water in the Central Pacific will cause Calvin to weaken as it approaches Hawai’i. Calvin is expected to downgrade to tropical storm status again by the weekend.

Even with the forecasted weakening of Calvin, the First Alert Weather team is still monitoring it for potential impacts to the islands. Calvin is taking a similar path to Hurricane Darby (7/24/16) and Hurricane Eugene (7/24/93), which both brought heavy rain and flooding to the state and are the earliest tropical cyclones to make landfall on the islands. The deep tropical moisture associated with the system could bring a gusty shakeup to the trade winds, widespread rainfall, and potential low-level flooding. Potential surf and rip currents on the East shores will be accompanying Calvin. With the current forecast, the Big Island should see the first of the storm system.

