Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tropical Storm Calvin will weaken before arriving in Hawai’i

By Drew Davis and Jennifer Robbins
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:21 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Calvin in the East Pacific Ocean and how it might impact Hawai’i next week. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the disturbance that became Calvin for a week now. Weather models are showing consensus in tracking the storm close to the island chain.

The storm is forecasted to strengthen and and then weaken as it approaches Hawai'i.
The storm is forecasted to strengthen and and then weaken as it approaches Hawai'i.(First Alert Weather - Hawaii News Now)

Tropical Storm Calvin is forecasted to strengthen into a category two hurricane by Thursday. Colder than average water in the Central Pacific will cause Calvin to weaken as it approaches Hawai’i. Calvin is expected to downgrade to tropical storm status again by the weekend.

Even with the forecasted weakening of Calvin, the First Alert Weather team is still monitoring it for potential impacts to the islands. Calvin is taking a similar path to Hurricane Darby (7/24/16) and Hurricane Eugene (7/24/93), which both brought heavy rain and flooding to the state and are the earliest tropical cyclones to make landfall on the islands. The deep tropical moisture associated with the system could bring a gusty shakeup to the trade winds, widespread rainfall, and potential low-level flooding. Potential surf and rip currents on the East shores will be accompanying Calvin. With the current forecast, the Big Island should see the first of the storm system.

To get the most up-to-date weather Hawaiian weather information, download the First Alert Weather App. We’ll let you know the latest on Calvin as soon as we know it.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)
Loved ones are remembering the man killed in a fireworks accident as a "carefree spirit."
Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’
A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old...
Unswayed by the evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
The lawsuit states that Jacobs was hospitalized for life-threatening heatstroke and fell into a...
Lawsuit: MPD recruit who nearly died was target of hazing ritual

Latest News

The hurricane season in the Central Pacific extends from June 1 to Nov. 30.
WATCH: HNN hurricane special covers the science behind the storms ― and how to get prepared
This could be a busy hurricane season. Here’s how to get prepared
The future of hurricane season in a warming world: Fewer, but stronger storms
From Hiki to Iniki: A look back at some of the tropical cyclones that have battered Hawaii