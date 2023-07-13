Tributes
At trial, mother of murdered acupuncturist describes finding her son’s body

Prosecutors allege the suspect killed the victim because he was an affair with his wife.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lilly Tokuhara weeped on the witness stand Wednesday as she talked about the day she discovered her son’s body in his Waipahu office last year.

“I went to the office and I saw him on the floor and I saw paperwork all over the room,” said 81-year-old Lilly Tokuhara.

Jon Tokuhara was shot three times in the head and prosecutors have charged Eric Thompson with the killing. They allege that Thompson killed Tokuhara after he discovered that the acupuncturist was having an affair with his wife.

In opening arguments Wednesday, prosecutors said that surveillance cameras show that Thompson parked his white trucks several blocks away from Tokuhara’s office and walked to his office wearing a hat, mask and sunglasses.

“Eric Thompson killed the man who slept with his wife. This is a story as old as time,” said Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Ben Rose.

While attempting to escape, prosecutors said Thompson lost his hat, which was found by homeless man who later turned it over to police.

Rose said DNA testing shows that the hat was likely worn by Thompson.

But Thompson’s attorney attempted to cast doubt on the DNA and video evidence.

“The mystery man in those different surveillance videos does not look like Eric Thompson. He does not walk like Eric Thompson,” said lawyer David Hayakawa.

“Eric did not kill Jon Tokuhara and there will not be any evidence of -- I strike that -- there will be massive reasonable doubt.”

The trial resumes Thursday.

