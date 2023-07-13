NOAA increases reward for suspect wanted in intentionally killing of monk seal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reward to find the person who intentionally killed a Hawaiian monk seal in West Oahu has increased, NOAA announced Wednesday.

The reward has increased to $8,800.

NOAA was originally offering $5,000 but the community is chipping in extra funds to find the suspect.

Investigators found the body of monk seal Malama on March 12 at Ohikilolo beach, between Keaau Beach Park and Makua Valley.

Her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Malama was born in June 2022 on Manana Island, a state seabird sanctuary. She was rescued last year on Oahu because she showed signs of malnourishment after weaning.

The Marine Mammal Center nursed her back to health and she was released back into the wild in January.

“Malama’s death hits us and our community particularly hard,” NOAA said in response to her death.

Anyone with information on Malama’s death should call NOAA’s enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.

To report a stranded marine animal or monk seal sighting, call the Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

