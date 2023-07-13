Tributes
Public help sought in search for missing woman last known to be traveling inter-island

Serginna Quintana, 40, is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-4, weighing about 230 pounds. She has...
Serginna Quintana, 40, is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-4, weighing about 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.(Maui Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last known to be traveling inter-island last Thursday.

Serginna Quintana, 40, was reported missing by her family on Tuesday after calls to her cell phone had been unsuccessful.

Her family said she has not been seen or heard from since July 3. They say the lack of contact is “out of character for her.”

Investigation revealed that Quintana flew from Oahu to Molokai last Thursday but police said checks with relatives on Molokai were also unsuccessful.

Quintana is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-4, weighing about 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black jean shorts and a black jacket, but it’s unclear what type of footwear she was wearing.

Anyone with information on Quintana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808)244-6400.

Authorities say if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #23-021459.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

