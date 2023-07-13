Proposal in your near future? This Hawaii landmark is ranked among the most ideal spots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As wedding season approaches, a Hawaii proposal seems to be at the top of many people’s lists.

A recent survey by Mixbook — a design platform for photo books — carried out a poll of 3,000 singles to ask which iconic landmarks are the most ideal proposal spots.

The survey revealed America’s top 250 most iconic spots for picture-perfect proposals, with Hawaii taking three of those spots.

Honolulu’s own Magic Island, situated at the edge of Ala Moana Beach Park, was voted America’s 12th favorite landmark for a marriage proposal. The popular beach offers views of the Pacific Ocean as well as Diamond Head.

Further down the list, two more Hawaii spots were named as ideal marriage proposal destinations — Liliuokalani Gardens and the Byodo-In Temple.

Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo was ranked 27th overall for its traditional Japanese landscaping, oasis and vibrant cherry blossom trees.

Ranked in 41st place was Kaneohe’s own Byodo-In Temple, which features a replica of a 900-year-old Japanese Buddhist temple surrounded by gardens, ponds and the Koolau mountains.

The no. 1 most iconic proposal spot: Sunset Cliffs Natural Park in San Diego.

The Tampa Riverwalk in Florida and the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden in Texas took second and third place out of 250, respectively.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.