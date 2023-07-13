Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Plastic surgeon who livestreamed procedures on TikTok banned from practicing medicine in Ohio

Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears...
Dr. Katherine Roxanne Grawe, known to her online followers and patients as "Dr. Roxy," appears before an Ohio Medical Board hearing, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Grawe, an Ohio plastic surgeon, had her state medical license permanently revoked Wednesday after the medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.(Courtney Hergesheimer/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)
By The Associated Press and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license was permanently revoked Wednesday after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok.

The Ohio Medical Board voted to ban Katharine Grawe — also known as Dr. Roxy in her plastic surgery practice “Roxy Plastic Surgery” and to her many TikTok followers — from ever practicing again in the state.

The board said Grawe, who originally had her license suspended in November, neglected her patients as she livestreamed parts of their procedures, spoke into a camera and answered viewer questions — all while the surgeries were taking place.

Neither Grawe nor her lawyers responded to Wednesday messages seeking comment. Grawe’s TikTok account is currently private.

The board warned Grawe about her actions as early as 2018, citing concerns over patient privacy and possible ethics violations, according to a previous board suspension notice.

The notice also listed three patients of Grawe’s who suffered severe complications and needed intense medical care after she operated on them. One woman’s intestine was found to be perforated a week after her surgery, a procedure that Grawe partially livestreamed on TikTok.

The unnamed patient suffered severe damage to and bacterial infections in her abdomen, as well as loss of brain function from the amount of toxins in her blood, according to the notice.

___

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones are remembering the man killed in a fireworks accident as a "carefree spirit."
Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’
The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old...
Unswayed by the evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty
The lawsuit states that Jacobs was hospitalized for life-threatening heatstroke and fell into a...
Lawsuit: MPD recruit who nearly died was target of hazing ritual

Latest News

Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting
HPD: Search continues for 2 suspected who burglarized popular eatery
Care facility nurses go on 7-day strike amid ‘shameful’ wage dispute
Midday Newscast: Care home nurses strike, calling for higher wages
A new Target store has oficially opened its doors to shoppers at Windward Mall in Kaneohe.
Hundreds come out for Target’s soft opening at Windward Mall