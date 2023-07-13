Plan to save native birds by targeting mosquitoes faces new legal challenge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years of planning and studies, DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife is ramping up its program to reduce mosquitoes that harm native bird species.

But now, a non-profit is asking a judge to halt the process.

Forestry and Wildlife says three native honeycreeper species are on the verge of extinction.

On Kauai, the last known akikiki and akeke’e birds.could be gone within months.

The state’s solution: To release male mosquitos infected with a bacteria making them unable to reproduce.

“It’s not GMO,” said David Smith, administrator of DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

“It’s just simply inserting these things into an animal that’s already, the mosquitos already exist in the wild, the Wolbachia bacteria already exists out there in the wild.

“By suppressing mosquitos we have a huge environmental positive upside and almost no downside. It seems like a project that we should be able to do.”

The state said the project already has an approved environmental assessment for East Maui and officials are finalizing EAs for Kauai and statewide.

But Hawaii Unites has filed for a temporary injunction, claiming the project needs more study to show it isn’t a risk to birds, the environment and human health.

“This wolbachia bacteria is not some safe bacteria that’s everywhere. This bacterium is very complicated, and it plays a role in human diseases,” said Tina Lia, founder of Hawaii Unites.

Lia said they want the government to produce a more comprehensive study — called an environmental impact statement.

But time is critical.

Smith said there are also 17 honeycreeper species at risk.

“We need to work as quickly as possible for the species that are virtually on the edge of falling off the cliff,” said Smith. “There’s a bunch of species right behind them that are going to be on the same boat if we don’t help them as well.”

A hearing on the preliminary injunction and TRO is scheduled in Oahu Circuit Court on July 21.

