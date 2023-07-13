Out of System volleyball returns to the islands to host 2nd annual grass tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular volleyball podcast and brand ‘Out of System’ is back in the islands this weekend to host the 2nd Annual Luau Grass Volleyball Tournament.

“You know, an yexcuse to go to Hawaii, we’re going to take it.” Out of System’s Gage Worsley told Hawaii News Now.

University of Hawaii alums Joe and Gage Worsley and Hawaii native Micah Ma’a are bringing their popular brand back to the 808 as a part of they 2023 Summer tour.

It’s a four man tourney with 8 different divisions, all taking place at Kailua District Park on Sunday, July, 16th.

A chance for the trio to give back to a place that played a pivotal role in their lives.

“First things first any way we can give back to the community that gave so much to us, we try and do that and that’s where the Luau comes from.” Worsley said. “So we’re super stoked to get back and see old friends and make new ones as well.”

Ahead of the fun, the group is hosting a free youth camp for those who signed up for the tourney, looking to share their wealth of volleyball knowledge with the next generation.

“We want to kind of teach you as much as we know and the next day, you know, they learn all this information hopefully and then the next day they can just go out and play and maybe put it to some good use.”

The boys understanding what kind of responsibility they have in “growing the game”

“I think our love for the game comes out in everything we do and we try to make that as genuine as possible, no matter for making a video, no matter for hosting an event, It’s the love of the game has to be the number one thing, the number one priority.” Worsley said. “So as long as we know that’s where our heart lies, as long as that’s where our heart lies, we feel that anything we do is going to help progress the game without even thinking about it.”

For more information on the tournament, click here.

