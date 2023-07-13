Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Neighbors debate Pacific Heights pig hunt

Feral pigs spotted in Pacific Heights
Feral pigs spotted in Pacific Heights(courtesy image)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:09 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A feral pig problem has some Pacific Heights residents getting help from hunters this weekend, but some residents are against it.

Martha Noyes says she’s scared that smaller swine mean bigger feral pigs by her house.

“They snorted and started moving toward us,” said Noyes.

Residents have spotted them in yards, on the street and pigging out on their property.

“We have got to get rid of them. We have to eradicate or contain them,” said resident Stanford Masui.

Masui says the Pacific Heights pig problem has gotten bad over the past two years.

He enlisted help from the Pig Hunters Association of Oahu to trap and kill the invasive animals, but other residents like Andrea Homsher say they’re opposed to it. She’s worried about people’s pets potentially running into their hunting dogs.

“I think it’s really unsafe. It’s also part of nature. We live surrounded by the jungle in this neighborhood. When you live up on the hill, you kind of sign up for wildlife to spill over,” said Andrea Homsher.

Pig Hunters Association president, Roy Kainoa, says hunters will set up traps only on private property with permission. They don’t use guns, but compound bows, knives and hunting dogs with GPS and shock collars.

“We can shock the dog, the dog turns around and come back to us,” said Kainoa.

Everything caught is made into smoked pork and sausage.

His team caught 80 feral pigs in neighboring Nuuanu in a month and the plan is to come to Pacific Heights this Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)
Loved ones are remembering the man killed in a fireworks accident as a "carefree spirit."
Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’
A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old...
Unswayed by the evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
The lawsuit states that Jacobs was hospitalized for life-threatening heatstroke and fell into a...
Lawsuit: MPD recruit who nearly died was target of hazing ritual

Latest News

Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting
HPD: Search continues for 2 suspected who burglarized popular eatery
Care facility nurses go on 7-day strike amid ‘shameful’ wage dispute
Midday Newscast: Care home nurses strike, calling for higher wages
Some speak out against plan for coordinated hunt to tackle feral pig population in Oahu community