Neighbors debate Pacific Heights pig hunt

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A feral pig problem has some Pacific Heights residents getting help from hunters this weekend, but some residents are against it.

Martha Noyes says she’s scared that smaller swine mean bigger feral pigs by her house.

“They snorted and started moving toward us,” said Noyes.

Residents have spotted them in yards, on the street and pigging out on their property.

“We have got to get rid of them. We have to eradicate or contain them,” said resident Stanford Masui.

Masui says the Pacific Heights pig problem has gotten bad over the past two years.

He enlisted help from the Pig Hunters Association of Oahu to trap and kill the invasive animals, but other residents like Andrea Homsher say they’re opposed to it. She’s worried about people’s pets potentially running into their hunting dogs.

“I think it’s really unsafe. It’s also part of nature. We live surrounded by the jungle in this neighborhood. When you live up on the hill, you kind of sign up for wildlife to spill over,” said Andrea Homsher.

Pig Hunters Association president, Roy Kainoa, says hunters will set up traps only on private property with permission. They don’t use guns, but compound bows, knives and hunting dogs with GPS and shock collars.

“We can shock the dog, the dog turns around and come back to us,” said Kainoa.

Everything caught is made into smoked pork and sausage.

His team caught 80 feral pigs in neighboring Nuuanu in a month and the plan is to come to Pacific Heights this Friday and Saturday.

