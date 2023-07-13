Marine wildlife advocates urge state to shutter octopus farm accused of offering ‘petting zoo’

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A coalition of cultural practitioners and marine wildlife advocates are urging the state to terminate an octopus farm’s lease on Hawaii Island.

Activists say the Kanaloa Octopus Research and Education Center in Kona is essentially operating as a petting zoo and putting creatures at risk.

They say it violates state law requiring the protection of natural resources.

In January, the Department of Land and Natural Resources served a cease-and-desist order prohibiting the farm from having “day octopuses” under one pound. The facility has since paused research and educational activities.

In a statement, Kanaloa’s owner Jake Conroy said in part, “The octopuses decided to make contact with people and participants were not allowed to initiate contact.”

Conroy said the complaint distorts his farm’s goal for research and outreach. He added that the farm currently does not have any juvenile or undersized octopuses.

Advocates also warn that octopuses should not be kept in captivity.

“Octopuses are important inhabitants of Hawaii’s coral reefs,” adds Rene Umberger, For the Fishes founder and Executive Director.

“Every octopus taken from her wild natural home so a visitor can literally ‘pay to play’ negatively impacts local communities, the species, and our entire fragile reef ecosystem.”

