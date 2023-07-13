Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man breaks his own state record by catching massive 122-pound catfish

A Tennessee man has broken his own record by catching a 122-pound catfish. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Tennessee officials say a man has broken his own fishing record when it comes to his latest catch.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Micka Burkhart set a new state record by catching a 122-pound catfish last month out of the Cumberland River.

Officials said Burkhart caught the massive blue catfish in the Barkley Reservoir along the river in Stewart County on June 28.

It officially weighed in at 122 pounds and 2 ounces while being 57.5 inches long with a girth of 42.4 inches.

The new record surpasses Burkhart’s previous mark of a 118-pound catfish that he also landed while fishing in the Barkley Reservoir in September 2022.

Burkhart ended up releasing both of his trophy catches, officials said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)
Honolulu Police SUV driving past scene of hit-and-run
HPD investigating hit-and-run crash that may have involved police SUV
Prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over DNA and video evidence allegedly linking Eric...
At trial, mother of murdered acupuncturist describes finding her son’s body
Police said that argument then got physical with Rodriguez allegedly shooting the man in the...
Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting
Latest forecast track for Hurricane Calvin.
Calvin upgraded to hurricane, will weaken before arriving in Hawaii

Latest News

Crews rescue horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland
President Biden touts NATO success at Finland summit
A fire kills several animals at a wildlife center near Tampa, Florida. (BAY NEWS 9 (SPECTRUM...
Nearly all animals lost in wildlife center fire