Investigation: Teen girls were not crossing road when struck in hit-and-run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigation reveals that two teen girls involved in a critical hit-and-run crash over the weekend were not crossing the road as initially reported, Kauai police said Wednesday.

Authorities said during the preliminary investigation, it was believed the 13-year-old and 15-year-old female victims were crossing the road.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, along Poipu Road fronting the Poipu Beach Athletic Club.

According to investigators, after further review and with the help of witness statements it was found that the girls were walking eastbound along the shoulder of Poipu Road when they were hit.

Several family members were walking alongside them, witnesses told detectives.

Authorities said the alleged driver turned himself into the Kauai Police Department later that night.

At last check, the girls remain hospitalized in critical condition on Oahu. Both are visitors to the islands.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Division at (808) 241-1847.

