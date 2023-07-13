Tributes
Hundreds come out for Target’s soft opening at Windward Mall

A new Target store has oficially opened its doors to shoppers at Windward Mall in Kaneohe.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Target store at Windward Mall held its soft opening Wednesday.

The new location boasts some 128,000 square feet on two levels.

The Target lives in the space that formerly housed Sears.

On the first day of business, hundreds of residents rushed to see the new store.

“This is a store that we all fell in love with when we went to the mainland, and now it’s here in Hawaii and it’s in our community so that’s even better,” said Kaneohe resident Terry Valente.

This is Oahu’s fifth Target location.

The store’s grand opening celebration is set for Saturday.

