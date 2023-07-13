HPD: Search continues for 2 suspects who burglarized popular eatery
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are continuing their search for two people who burglarized Keneke’s Grill in Punaluu about a month ago.
Police say the burglary happened on June 6 at about 2 a.m.
Surveillance video shows the two individuals removing items from the shop and finally, taking off with the store’s cash register in a light-colored sedan.
If you have any tips, call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
