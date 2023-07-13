Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD recruit hospitalized in serious condition after accidentally shooting himself

Honolulu Police Training Academy in Waipahu
Honolulu Police Training Academy in Waipahu(HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu Police Department recruit accidentally shot himself at the academy on Wednesday.

HNN has confirmed the recruit shot himself in the leg at the facility on Waipahu Depot Road.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD issued the following statement:

“During a training exercise at the indoor range, an HPD recruit accidentally discharged his department-issued firearm. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. No one else was injured.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)
Loved ones are remembering the man killed in a fireworks accident as a "carefree spirit."
Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’
A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old...
Unswayed by the evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
The lawsuit states that Jacobs was hospitalized for life-threatening heatstroke and fell into a...
Lawsuit: MPD recruit who nearly died was target of hazing ritual

Latest News

Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting
HPD: Search continues for 2 suspected who burglarized popular eatery
Care facility nurses go on 7-day strike amid ‘shameful’ wage dispute
Midday Newscast: Care home nurses strike, calling for higher wages
Some speak out against plan for coordinated hunt to tackle feral pig population in Oahu community