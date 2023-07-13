HPD recruit hospitalized in serious condition after accidentally shooting himself

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu Police Department recruit accidentally shot himself at the academy on Wednesday.

HNN has confirmed the recruit shot himself in the leg at the facility on Waipahu Depot Road.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD issued the following statement:

“During a training exercise at the indoor range, an HPD recruit accidentally discharged his department-issued firearm. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. No one else was injured.”

