Get whisked away to Neverland with Hawaii Ballet Theatre’s ‘Peter Pan’

Hawaii Ballet Theatre discusses their upcoming performance of 'Peter Pan', featuring local professional artists and nearly 100 ballet students.
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s time to escape to the whimsical world of Neverland this weekend!

Hawaii Ballet Theatre is hard at work rehearsing for their upcoming performance of “Peter Pan,” which runs Friday through Sunday.

The performance consists of nearly 100 ballet students from Hawaii Ballet Theatre as well as other dance studios on Oahu. Performers range from ages five to adult.

Ballet, jazz, contemporary and musical theatre will be featured in the upcoming performance, along with a sneak preview of a collaborative piece between Hawaii Ballet Theatre and Hawaii Symphony Orchestra.

Hawaii Ballet Theatre Director Kristen Aune reflected on the importance of getting to create this show alongside her mother, Charlys Ing, who founded Hawaii Ballet Theatre in 1980.

“It’s really been fun to have the legacy continue,” said Aune.

Choreographer and faculty member at Hawaii Ballet Theatre Ahnya Chang was once a student at Hawaii Ballet Theatre herself. Now, she wants to focus on giving back to the ballet community.

“Having started as an elementary school student myself and performing at Leeward Theatre, now I’m visiting my students and checking in with them in these very same dressing rooms,” Chang said.

“So, its really special for me to think about passing on what was given to me.”

Hawaii Ballet Theatre’s performance of “Peter Pan” is at Leeward Theatre.

Performance details:

  • July 14. 7:30 p.m.
  • July 15. 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • July 16. 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets, click here.

