Get free fries at a McDonald’s near you. Here’s how

McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
McDonald's is giving away free fries on National French Fry Day.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:51 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s National French Fry Day!

To mark the national day, McDonalds is giving away free fries. You can get free fries of any size if you order through the McDonald’s app.

No purchase is necessary to redeem the deal, the franchise said.

The free fry deal is only available for one day only and can only be used once per person.

More information can be found on the McDonald’s app.

