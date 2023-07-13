First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry and breezy for now while keeping a close eye on Calvin

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure to the north of the state will keep moderate to locally breezy trade winds blowing for the next several days.

Conditions should be on the dry side through Friday, with a slight increase in windward and mauka showers to more normal levels during the weekend.

We’re continuing to watch Hurricane Calvin in the far eastern North Pacific. The current forecast calls for it to cross into the Central Pacific basin this weekend as a weakening tropical storm.

Calvin — or its remnant low — could bring higher surf, stronger winds and heavy rain, but it’s far too early to say exactly what impact it will have on our weather. Any impacts would begin as soon as next week Tuesday, but more likely Wednesday.

In surf, waves will slowly decline on south-facing shores as a south-southwest swell fades. West shores will also lower as a result.

Choppy and small east shore surf will continue into the weekend, with forerunner waves from Calvin expected to arrive early next week.

