Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time

FILE - Dick Vitale prepares to announce an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan State...
FILE - Dick Vitale prepares to announce an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan State and Kentucky, Nov. 15, 2022, in Indianapolis. Vitale says he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time. Vitale tweeted Wednesday, July 12, 2023, that he had surgery in Boston this week, and tests revealed that he has vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Longtime ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale says he has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

Vitale tweeted Wednesday that he had surgery in Boston this week, and tests revealed that he has vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season kicks off in the fall,” Vitale tweeted, adding that his doctor “feels that scenario is entirely possible.”

The 84-year-old Vitale has previously been treated for melanoma and lymphoma. He celebrated being cancer-free in April of last year.

Vitale has been with ESPN since 1979, the year the network launched. He called ESPN’s first college basketball broadcast. He’s also a longtime fundraiser for cancer research.

Vitale helped friend Jim Valvano to the stage at the 1993 ESPYs, where Valvano delivered his famous “Don’t give up” speech. Valvano died of adenocarcinoma less than two months later.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones are remembering the man killed in a fireworks accident as a "carefree spirit."
Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’
The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old...
Unswayed by the evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty
The lawsuit states that Jacobs was hospitalized for life-threatening heatstroke and fell into a...
Lawsuit: MPD recruit who nearly died was target of hazing ritual

Latest News

Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting
HPD: Search continues for 2 suspected who burglarized popular eatery
Care facility nurses go on 7-day strike amid ‘shameful’ wage dispute
Midday Newscast: Care home nurses strike, calling for higher wages
Storm clouds pass over the Bronzville neighborhood of Chicago heading East out over Lake...
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights