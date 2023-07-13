Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

CrimeStoppers: Suspect sought in horrific animal cruelty case in West Oahu

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are currently seeking help to identify a...
CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are currently seeking help to identify a suspect wanted for Animal Cruelty in the First Degree.((Image: Hawaii News Now))
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect who is believed to have starved a dog to death and then left its body hanging from a bridge.

The suspect is wanted for first-degree animal cruelty.

Police say the medium-sized brown dog was found on a Waianae bridge on July 5.

The dog had a strap tied to his rear leg, which was attached to a post on the bridge.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public can also send tips anonymously, via the P3Tips app or here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones are remembering the man killed in a fireworks accident as a "carefree spirit."
Loved ones remember 20-year-old killed in fireworks explosion as ‘carefree spirit’
The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A jury on Tuesday returned a not guilty verdict in the 1982 cold case murder of a 25-year-old...
Unswayed by the evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty
The lawsuit states that Jacobs was hospitalized for life-threatening heatstroke and fell into a...
Lawsuit: MPD recruit who nearly died was target of hazing ritual

Latest News

Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting
Care facility nurses go on 7-day strike amid ‘shameful’ wage dispute
Midday Newscast: Care home nurses strike, calling for higher wages
Hawaii Ballet Theatre is currently hard at work rehearsing for their upcoming performance of...
Get whisked away to Neverland with Hawaii Ballet Theatre’s ‘Peter Pan’