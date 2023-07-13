CrimeStoppers: Suspect sought in horrific animal cruelty case in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu CrimeStoppers is asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect who is believed to have starved a dog to death and then left its body hanging from a bridge.

The suspect is wanted for first-degree animal cruelty.

Police say the medium-sized brown dog was found on a Waianae bridge on July 5.

The dog had a strap tied to his rear leg, which was attached to a post on the bridge.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300. The public can also send tips anonymously, via the P3Tips app or here.

