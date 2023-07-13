Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery

A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.(Bedford County SOC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:33 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETA, Va. (Gray News) – A horse that couldn’t walk after she had a stillborn delivery was saved thanks to the efforts of multiple agencies in Virginia.

In a Facebook post, the Bedford County Special Operations Command said its members responded to a call for the rescue of a large animal.

The rescue crews reportedly used specialized training and equipment to lift the horse after it had collapsed onto the ground and was unable to get back up.

The horse was taken to a shaded barn where she was put under the care of a veterinarian, rescuers said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The age-old saying, "Don't go swimming right after you eat" is true, according to experts.
No swimming after eating? No drinking from the hose? Your summer claims, debunked (or not)
Honolulu Police SUV driving past scene of hit-and-run
HPD investigating hit-and-run crash that may have involved police SUV
Prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over DNA and video evidence allegedly linking Eric...
At trial, mother of murdered acupuncturist describes finding her son’s body
Police said that argument then got physical with Rodriguez allegedly shooting the man in the...
Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with Hawaii Kai shooting
Latest forecast track for Hurricane Calvin.
Hurricane Calvin strengthens slightly, will weaken before arriving in Hawaii

Latest News

Serginna Quintana, 40, is described as Hawaiian, 5-foot-4, weighing about 230 pounds. She has...
Maui police locate missing woman last known to be traveling inter-island
Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter, from the University of Georgia, takes...
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
Out of System volleyball returns to the islands to host 2nd annual grass tournament
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions
Expert advice on how to answer common online security questions