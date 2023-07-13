Tributes
Court sides with Kapolei charter school in alleged ‘strip-search’ suit

A state judge has ruled in favor of Kapolei Charter School and its director in a lawsuit that...
A state judge has ruled in favor of Kapolei Charter School and its director in a lawsuit that alleged three female students were improperly strip-searched.(none)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state judge has ruled in favor of Kapolei Charter School and its director in a lawsuit that alleged three female students were improperly strip-searched.

According to court documents, the case stems from a September 2019 incident.

The school’s director searched three students after they were accused of vaping and smoking on a class field trip. The complaint was officially filed in 2020 when the three female students were juniors.

At court on Tuesday, Judge Kevin T. Morikone granted summary judgment in favor of the charter school, Department of Education and charter school Director Wanda Villareal.

Deputy Attorney General Justine Hura applauded the decision.

“The Department of the Attorney General’s position has always been that the claims lacked any merit, and we are happy to announce that our clients have prevailed in this case,” Hura said.

Meanwhile, one of the plaintiff’s fathers told HNN that they plan to appeal.

