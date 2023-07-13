From California to Kauai, 4-man team makes history in ‘World’s Toughest Row’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four-man, international team “Kiwi Fondue” set a new world record on Wednesday in the Inaugural Pacific Challenge.

The rowing race is an extreme test of endurance where individuals row from Monterey, California to Hanalei Bay, Kauai — treacherous course that spans 2,800 miles across the Pacific Ocean.

Made of up four men — Alex Brooker, Richard Henderson, Lorenz Gammeter and Alex Gammeter — Kiwi Fondue hopes to prove that the human body is more capable than what one may believe.

It took the men approximately 29 days, 17 hours and 29 minutes to row from California to Kauai.

After crossing the finish line late Wednesday night, the team ate a victory meal of Hawaiian BBQ, with a fresh salad and fruits.

“We’ve never done anything like it before,” said Brooker. “You would think you need to be special to break a world record or something…but we managed to do it.”

“We are pretty regular guys who found something special.”

Teams from all over the world embarked on the journey on June 12 to beat the clock in the World’s Toughest Row.

