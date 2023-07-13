After council vote, Honolulu poised to become first major city to require bars keep Narcan on hand

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a major development in the fight against opioid overdoses, Honolulu is set to become the first major U.S. city to require Narcan in bars and restaurants that serve alcohol.

The Honolulu City Council passed Bill 28 on Wednesday to put the medication that reverses opioid overdoses in high-risk venues. The vote comes amid an alarming increases in overdoses in Hawaii.

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam introduced the bill.

“The opioid crisis is real. Just a month ago, two people died in a mass overdose in Waikiki. That’s two families that lost a child, a sibling, or an uncle,” he said, in a statement.

“This bill takes action: it puts a life-saving medication in the places that need it. It will prevent more tragedies, like what happened in Waikiki, from happening again.”

The councilmember says the Honolulu Liquor Commission has agreed to provide free starter doses for all liquor licensees.

There are plans to use portions of the nearly $1.4 million in opioid settlement funds for replacement doses.

In a statement, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi applauded the bill’s passage.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who championed this bill and worked tirelessly to make it a reality,” Blangiardi said. “The City Council’s commitment to public health and safety is commendable, and this measure will undoubtedly have a profound impact in our community.”

The bill is on his desk and he’s expected to sign it before July 22.

