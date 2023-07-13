4.6-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters off Hawaii; no tsunami threat
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island and Maui after it struck in waters off the islands, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officials said the quake happened in the deep ocean about 61 miles north-northeast of the Hamakua Coast on Hawaii Island and northeast of Maui.
Hawaii County Civil Defense said there is no threat of a tsunami following the earthquake.
Seventy-two people told USGS they felt the quake, including residents from Hilo to Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island as well as Kihei to Kula on Maui.
