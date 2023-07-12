Tributes
UH: Friday closure of Manoa campus needed to accommodate football game traffic

The UH-Manoa campus will be closed Sept. 1 for the Rainbow Warrior football team’s home season...
The UH-Manoa campus will be closed Sept. 1 for the Rainbow Warrior football team’s home season opener against Stanford University, university officials said.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH-Manoa campus will be closed Sept. 1 for the Rainbow Warrior football team’s home season opener against Stanford University, university officials said.

The Friday game was originally scheduled to be held at the now-shuttered Aloha Stadium.

Instead, UH will host Stanford at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on campus.

The complex will be able to accommodate 15,000 fans on game day.

UH President David Lassner announced the decision, saying that on-campus activity will be restricted Sept. 1 to minimize the impact on students, faculty, staff and surrounding communities. The nationally televised game is highly anticipated and parking on campus is expected to be full.

“While it is a tremendous opportunity for our Rainbow Warriors to play on a national stage, traffic is expected to be extremely heavy around campus on game day,” the university said.

UH said games are not being scheduled for Fridays until a replacement Aloha Stadium is built.

UH hosts concussion awareness camps through August