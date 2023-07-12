Tributes
Traffic delays expected along Pali Highway as major improvements continue

Motorist on the Pali Highway need to plan ahead due to ongoing upgrades on the roadway.
Motorist on the Pali Highway need to plan ahead due to ongoing upgrades on the roadway.(KHNL/KGMB)
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:06 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pali Highway resurfacing project is entering its second phase with the focus now moving to improvements from Vineyard Boulevard to Waokanaka Street.

Repaving has already begun from Wyllie Street to Vineyard Boulevard.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reminds motorists that there will be single lane closures in one direction between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday and until 3 p.m. on Friday.

In addition to repaving, improvements include traffic signal installation that meet new wind-resistant requirements, installing bus pads, upgrades to utility lines, guardrail replacements and upgrading curb ramps, driveways and sidewalks.

The state Department of Transportation hopes to have the entire resurfacing and improvements done by December 2023.

