TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Kalanianaole Highway to close for guardrail repairs

Kalanianaole Highway
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:48 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Kalanianaole Highway is set to close as state Department of Transportation crews make repairs to guardrails.

Beginning on Monday, July 17, Kalanianaole Highway will be closed between Lunalilo Home Road and Kealahou Street from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. nightly except on weekends.

The closure is needed as DOT crews repair all guardrails along the highway on both sides of the highway.

DOT officials hope to have the entire project completed by August 11, weather permitting.

During the shutdown, traffic will be detoured to Lunalilo Home Road, then to Hawaii Kai Drive and finally to Kealahou Street.

Local residents will be the only ones allowed to enter Nawiliwili Street from Kalanianaole during this timeframe.

Motorist will be detoured during project
Motorist will be detoured during project(Hawaii Dept. of Transportation)

