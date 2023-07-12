Tributes
Tips to reduce excessive screen time for kids

Lauren Paer from Fairplay’s Screen Time Action Network and Vinaya Sivakumar from Heads Up shares tips to reduce excessive screen time for kids!
By HI Now Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - The Screen Time Action Network is an international coalition of practitioners, educators, mental health professionals, researchers, parents, and youth working to reduce excessive screen time and promote healthy childhood. Here are a few tips to help you reduce your screen time.

  • Pick an hour that works for your schedule to be screen-free every day and fill it with screen-free activity. That could be journaling, music, going for a walk, reading a physical book, hanging out with family.
  • Text a friend and ask if they will do this challenge with you. Having a group/community is really important and seriously ups your chances of success. If you want to share the benefits of screen awareness among a larger group of your peers, check out headsupproject.com where you can get resources to create your own Heads Up chapter at your school.

For more information, visit screentimenetwork.org.

