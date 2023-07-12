Tributes
Swapping golf clubs for paddles, Hawaii pro golfer picks up another sport ... pickleball

Tadd Fujikawa can still hit a golf ball with the same smooth swing that made him a professional player.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tadd Fujikawa can still hit a golf ball with the same smooth swing that made him a professional player. But these days you will rarely find him on a golf course.

“I’m hoping that I can get to a point where my expectation with golf goes really really low so I can start playing again and enjoy being out there and not really care about how well I’m doing. At this point I think my expectations are way too high,” he said.

Tadd lives in Georgia, where he took up tennis. Then he fell for another sport – pickleball.

“I played pickleball one time and I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness! I’m so screwed. What’s going to happen to my tennis? I’m so addicted to pickleball.’ I love this. It’s so fun,’” he said.

Since 2021, he has been the pickleball pro at Sea Island Resort, where he 15 to 20 private lessons a week. And he plays the game recreationally.

“I like the competition, but I’m not super serious with it. I just play here and there. More just to keep my competitive juices flowing,” he said. “It’s a great sport. I’ve met so many amazing people through it.”

Tadd’s mom is also hooked on pickleball. So are many of his friends both in Georgia and Hawaii. So when he visits here, he brings his pickleball gear.

“We try to get together when I’m back. So I’m on the pickleball court all the time when I’m back home,” he said.

As for golf, he says it will always be a part of his life, and who knows, he may make come back. There’s one thing he misses about it.

“The competition. Golf is a very difficult sport. It is probably the hardest sport out there,” he said.

As the teaching pro at Sea Island, Tadd gets his fill of pickleball. He wants his fans in Hawaii to know he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m really grateful for Hawaii and everyone in Hawaii, and the support that I have gotten over all of the years, not only in my golf career but in my life still today,” he said.

