Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State moves ahead with long-awaited expansion of Hilo Harbor

But critics worry it will displace small businesses and workers.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state is moving ahead with its $62 million expansion of Hilo Harbor.

Proponents say the upgrades are long overdue, but others say small businesses and workers will be displaced.

“This improvement is so important. We’re talking about traffic, we’re talking about safety, we’re talking about operational improvements,” said state Sen. Lorraine Inouye.

The state has released $15 million to help fund the purchase of five nearby parcels.

The state Department of Transportation will invest another $45 million to create a new cargo storage area and build new lanes for loading and off loading the cargo onto semi-trailers.

“Can you imagine if we don’t have additional space with regards to the pier itself?” said Inouye.

“It’s not safe.”

But during a recent community meeting, some expressed concerns the expansion will force many nearby small businesses and dozens of workers out.

The state said it will take more than two years before design work and demolition will begin, giving area businesses time to relocate elsewhere.

Public comments on the draft environmental assessment are due by July 24.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian pro surfer Mikala Jones has died at the age of 44 after a tragic accident surfing in...
Pro Hawaii surfer Mikala Jones dies in tragic surfing accident
Paramedics treated and transported the man to a trauma center in stable condition.
EMS: 45-year-old man shot in arm at east Oahu park
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Authorities on Hawaii Island are searching for Shanice Ogata-Staudinger, who didn't return from...
Search underway for missing opihi picker on Hawaii Island
Jacob Williamson, 18, was found dead after being picked up by a man they had met online,...
Friend of 18-year-old found dead after meeting man online says she had a bad feeling

Latest News

Court proceedings set to begin for man accused in murder of acupuncturist
First responders rescue 5 in waters off Kauai’s Kealia Beach
Midday Newscast: Possible UPS strike looms this Amazon Prime Day
Hawaii Island crews douse hotspots from brush fire that damaged structures, vehicles
Unswayed by DNA evidence, jury finds cold case murder suspect not guilty