State moves ahead with long-awaited expansion of Hilo Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state is moving ahead with its $62 million expansion of Hilo Harbor.

Proponents say the upgrades are long overdue, but others say small businesses and workers will be displaced.

“This improvement is so important. We’re talking about traffic, we’re talking about safety, we’re talking about operational improvements,” said state Sen. Lorraine Inouye.

The state has released $15 million to help fund the purchase of five nearby parcels.

The state Department of Transportation will invest another $45 million to create a new cargo storage area and build new lanes for loading and off loading the cargo onto semi-trailers.

“Can you imagine if we don’t have additional space with regards to the pier itself?” said Inouye.

“It’s not safe.”

But during a recent community meeting, some expressed concerns the expansion will force many nearby small businesses and dozens of workers out.

The state said it will take more than two years before design work and demolition will begin, giving area businesses time to relocate elsewhere.

Public comments on the draft environmental assessment are due by July 24.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.